Kilkenny pedestrian dies after being knocked down in the UK

A Kilkenny man has been killed after being knocked down in the UK.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was hit by a black BMW just after 2.10pm on Sunday the 18th of September in Headbourne Worthy in Hampshire.

UK Police have confirmed that Robert Myers from Kilkenny died of his injuries on Tuesday 21st September.

He was a Private in the British Army’s Royal Logistics Corps, based near where he was killed.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

His family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have paid tribute to him following his death.

They said: “Son, brother, friend, comrade. Robert is greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

“In life, Robert pursued new opportunities and found his happiness and fulfilment. In death, Robert gave the greatest gift, a chance at life to four people through organ donation.”

