Kilkenny mother treated ‘inhumanely’ by Bus Eireann over school bus tickets for sick children

A Kilkenny mother says she’s been treated ‘inhumanely’ by Bus Eireann and its school bus applications system.

Mum-of-four Naoimh has been dealing with the company since early summer to try and get bus passes for the upcoming term.

Some of her children have complex medical issues and in the past they’ve been given special provision tickets.

But she was unable to access the online application system this year due to apparent technical issues even though she’s been in regular contact via phone and email.

Now she’s worried that they won’t be given tickets this year after a surge in application after the government made the tickets free to help with cost of living increases.

Naoimh says she feels badly let down by the system.

Sinn Fein says the school transport problems affecting many parents across the country are down to the government’s failure to prepare for an inevitable outcome.

Transport spokesperson Darren O’Rourke says this crisis was always on the cards when the waiving of transport fees for the year was announced last month.

130 thousand applications have been made to the scheme, 44,000 more than previously, with many school bus operators now under severe pressure to serve children in their area.

Deputy O’Rourke says this issue should have been worked out before promises were made.