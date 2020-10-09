Kilkenny dad says he’s been playing the Lotto numbers that won €5.4m for 25 years

A Kilkenny father who won €5.4m on the Lotto last month says he’s been playing the same numbers for over 25 years.

The large family in Co. Kilkenny are celebrating today after they officially became Ireland’s newest Lotto multi-millionaires following their €5,395,798 Lotto jackpot win on Wednesday 23rd September.

The Kilkenny man says he spotted the winning numbers in a newspaper while queuing at hios local shop and knew straight away that he’d won.

He summoned his family back home where they waited nervously for the news that their dad was about to share:

“Anybody who has ever played the Lotto will have fantasised about the first time that you break the news of a major win to your family and it was honestly everything like how I imagined it would be. When I got through the door at home, I told them that I had something important to tell them and by the looks on their faces, I knew they were expecting some bad news! Once I blurted it out, we honestly fell around the floor laughing and we haven’t been able to stop smiling since. It really is life-changing for all of us and we are going to enjoy absolutely every penny of this win as a family” he said.

The winning ticket was sold at DeLoughry’s service station at Talbot’s Inch.

Because of the pandemic restrictions the family didn’t have to travel to Lotto HQ in Dublin but got their win through a secure postal service.

It’s the 25th Lotto jackpot to be won in Kilkenny since the Lotto game began in 1988.