Knife wielding firestarters deemed a “blight” on South Kilkenny estate

Antisocial behaviour- including fires and knife crime- is severely intimidating residents of one South Kilkenny estate.

Cllr Ger Frisby raised the issue at this morning’s meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, saying it’s become a “blight” on the Bellfield area of Ferrybank.

He’s called for increased garda activity there, particularly along the access bridge linking the estate to the proposed new Greenway.

He’s urging that the issue needs to be stamped out before the track opens;

“It can be intimidating for people to have a big group of youths there. This is the sort of stuff that goes on in a lot of places- they’re lighting fires, carrying knives and there’s probably drink involved as well. It’s not nice for the local residents, especially families with young children. It’s just something we have to stamp out now at this stage and with the onset of the new Greenway coming in I think it’s an ideal opportunity to try and get a handle on it” the Fianna Fáil councillor told KCLR News.