Knives, stolen property & suspected drugs seized in Kilkenny city arrest

Knives, house-breaking implements, stolen property, cash & suspected drugs were recovered by Gardaí in Kilkenny city earlier this morning.

They were alerted to suspicious behaviour in William Street in the city and arrested a man who was fleeing the scene of a burglary at around 7am.

On his arrest Gardaí recovered a number of implements including knives, house-breaking equipment, cash, property believed to have been stolen in the burglary and a quantity of what’s suspected to be illicit drugs.

He is being questioned in Kilkenny Garda station on a number of matters.