Kobe McDonald has made history by becoming the youngest-ever player to receive a Football All-Star award.

The teenage forward is one of six Mayo players recognised following their All-Ireland triumph, alongside Sam Callinan, Enda Hession, Jack Carney, Ryan O’Donoghue and Darragh Beirne.

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Kerry forward David Clifford has also reached a significant milestone, joining Stephen Cluxton and Mikey Sheehy on seven All-Star awards.

Clifford is joined among the Kerry recipients by Jason Foley and Shane Murphy.

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The remaining places in the Team of the Year go to Westmeath’s Ronan Wallace, Louth’s Dara McDonnell, Tyrone midfielder Conn Kilpatrick, Armagh’s Jarly Óg Burns, Monaghan’s Stephen O’Hanlon and Dublin’s Niall Scully.

The 2026 Hurling All-Star team will be announced tomorrow.