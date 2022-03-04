Labour chairman for Carlow-Kilkenny would like party to merge with Social Democrats

The Labour party should merge with the Social Democrats.

That’s the view of the Chair of the Carlow-Kilkenny branch of the party former Kilkenny Councillor Seán O hArgáin.

He says the sudden resignation of their leader Alan Kelly at the behest of the parliamentary party members will make it harder for them to take back a seat in this constituency.

He says he wouldn’t like to join-up with the far-left parties but could see a future with the Social Democrats:

“I think it is idiotic to have two virtually identical parties going forward. I would like to see the two organisations merge”