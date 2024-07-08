Pilots have been staging a work-to-rule for almost two weeks, and the industrial action has led to nearly 550 flights being cancelled, with around 80 thousand passengers impacted.

Both sides made their case to the Labour Court last Wednesday to end the long-running row, with the court recommending a 17.75% pay increase for four years, backdated to January 2023.

The recommendation, which is non-binding and must be agreed by both parties, is currently being reviewed by IALPA and Aer Lingus.

IALPA had been looking for a nearly 24% pay rise, while Aer Lingus has sought changes in flexibility and productivity in exchange for anything above 12.25% as agreed with other workers with the airline.

Tom Britton from Marble City Travel on James Street in Kilkenny worries neither side will accept the new deal