Labour Court talks with retained firefighters ended without resolution yesterday

Talks at the Labour Court aimed at resolving a row involving retained firefighters ended yesterday without a resolution.

The talks between both sides in the firefighters’ dispute lasted just under seven hours.

Members of the service including those in Carlow and Kilkenny have suspended strike action, pending a recommendation from the Labour Court.

Karan O’Loughlin, SIPTU division organiser, says the resolution to this dispute is going to be complicated:

“It was a full day of hearings. I think it’s safe to say that the negotiating committee for the Retained Fire Service have left nothing unsaid at this particular set of hearings. We don’t have an outcome today. I’ve said from the beginning that the resolution to this dispute is going to be complicated and difficult.”