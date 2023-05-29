Labour Leader Ivana Bacik is in Kilkenny today

Labour party leader Ivana Bacik is going on a whistle-stop tour in Kilkenny city today.

It’s her first official constituency visit in Kilkenny as party leader.

Stops on her visit include a tour of the Butler Gallery and the Abbey Business Quarter.

Speaking to KCLR news, Labour’s Chair of the Carlow Kilkenny Constituency Sean O’hArgain says he hopes visits like these will help regain labour seats lost in the area:

“We are looking in particular at key target constituencies like Carlow and Kilkenny where we have a very proud history of the party. Also in terms of the local elections and European elections next year and the general election we’ll be trying to put our best foot forward in ensuring that we regain some of the seats that we have lost.”