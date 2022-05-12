Lack of properties to rent the cause of price hike in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

The average Kilkenny rent is has gone up 99% from its lowest point.

The latest figures from Daft.ie shows the mean for the county is now €1,188 a month.

The cost of renting in Carlow rent is close behind on €1,186, up 94% from its lowest point.

The average market rent nationwide between January and March was €1,567 per month.

On a par with the rest of the country, rents locally are up more than 12% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to last year, and above the national average of 11.7% according to the report.

Its author Ronan Lyons says the issue across the country is a lack of supply; “Conditions are very poor at the moment for renters trying to find somewhere to live and, of course, we can see that in the number of homes available to rent, it’s at an all-time low and the series goes back over 15 years, there were just 850 properties available to rent on the 1st of May, the average, even in 2019, the average was about 3,500 and there’s been a collapse in the last twelve months or so”.

