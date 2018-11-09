Check out this 2017 Volkswagen Golf Estate Highline at Laharts Kilkenny
MotoringSponsored

Check out this 2017 Volkswagen Golf Estate Highline at Laharts Kilkenny

Ken McGuire 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Volkswagen Golf Estate Highline

As part of a new motoring feature on kclr96fm.com, we’ve teamed up with Laharts Volkswagen, your home for Volkswagen in Kilkenny. Over the coming weeks we’ll be previewing new and pre-owned Volkswagen models, all ready for the road.

Volkswagen Deal of the Week

This week, Laharts have a 172 Volkswagen Golf Estate Highline 2.0TDi at just €26,950.

Finance available on HP at 3.9% APR from €98.10 Per Week.

Call 056 7722195 or visit the website for more information.

The 2017 Highline model comes with less than 13,000km on the clock.

2017 Volkswagen Golf Highline

Volkswagen Golf Estate Highline Volkswagen Golf Estate Highline Volkswagen Golf Estate Highline Volkswagen Golf Estate Highline Volkswagen Golf Estate Highline Volkswagen Golf Estate Highline

Call Laharts today on 056 7722195 or view full car details here.

Ken McGuire

Covering all things sport over at kclrfazone.com, catch Ken on air weekdays 3-5.30pm for KCLR Drive. Tweet him @kenmcguire or read his food ramblings at kenonfood.com.
© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close