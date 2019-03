Kilkenny and Carlow were both in the top 5 when it came to the prices paid for farmland last year.

That’s according to the latest Farmers Journal Land Price Survey for 2018.

Kilkenny saw a significant rise of more than 30 percentĀ bringing the average price per acre close on 12 and a half thousand euro.

Carlow, despite a slight drop, still registered on average above 12 thousand euro an acre last year.