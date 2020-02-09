Landslide: Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion storms first past the post for Carlow-Kilkenny

Kathleen Funchion of Sinn Féin has been elected on the first count for the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency.

With the results announced just after 5.30pm, Funchion was deemed elected with 17,493 first preference votes.

The quota for Carlow-Kilkenny is 12,274 and at time of writing her distribution of over 5,000 surplus votes is underway in Lyrath.

John McGuinness, a previous poll-topper, was almost 7,000 votes behind on the first count with a total of 10,558, closely followed by party colleague Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor on 9,351.

GE2020: First count results