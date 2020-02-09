KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Landslide: Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion storms first past the post for Carlow-Kilkenny
It's a surge for Sinn Féin as Funchion is re-elected, becoming the first woman locally to retain their seat.
Kathleen Funchion of Sinn Féin has been elected on the first count for the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency.
With the results announced just after 5.30pm, Funchion was deemed elected with 17,493 first preference votes.
The quota for Carlow-Kilkenny is 12,274 and at time of writing her distribution of over 5,000 surplus votes is underway in Lyrath.
John McGuinness, a previous poll-topper, was almost 7,000 votes behind on the first count with a total of 10,558, closely followed by party colleague Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor on 9,351.
GE2020: First count results
- Bobby Aylward – 7550
- Helena Byrne – 992
- Pat Deering – 5929
- Kathleen Funchion – 17494
- Alan Hayes – 2347
- Denis Hynes – 2208
- John McGuinness – 10558
- Jennifer Murnane O’Connor – 9351
- Malcolm Noonan – 4942
- Melissa O’Neill – 431
- Patrick O’Neill – 3674
- John Paul Phelan – 6396
- Angela Ray – 214
- Adrienne Wallace – 1558