Landslide: Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion storms first past the post for Carlow-Kilkenny

It's a surge for Sinn Féin as Funchion is re-elected, becoming the first woman locally to retain their seat.

Ken McGuire 09/02/2020
Kathleen Funchion speaking to KCLR after election. Photo: Stephen Byrne/KCLR
Kathleen Funchion of Sinn Féin has been elected on the first count for the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency.

With the results announced just after 5.30pm, Funchion was deemed elected with 17,493 first preference votes.

The quota for Carlow-Kilkenny is 12,274 and at time of writing her distribution of over 5,000 surplus votes is underway in Lyrath.

John McGuinness, a previous poll-topper, was almost 7,000 votes behind on the first count with a total of 10,558, closely followed by party colleague Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor on 9,351.

GE2020: First count results

  • Bobby Aylward – 7550
  • Helena Byrne – 992
  • Pat Deering – 5929
  • Kathleen Funchion – 17494
  • Alan Hayes – 2347
  • Denis Hynes – 2208
  • John McGuinness – 10558
  • Jennifer Murnane O’Connor – 9351
  • Malcolm Noonan – 4942
  • Melissa O’Neill – 431
  • Patrick O’Neill – 3674
  • John Paul Phelan – 6396
  • Angela Ray – 214
  • Adrienne Wallace – 1558
