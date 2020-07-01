Large cannabis stash seized in Kilkenny city

A large quantity of drugs was seized from a premises in Kilkenny city last night.

A stash of cannabis plants at various stages of growth was discovered, with an estimated street value of €40,000.

A warrant had been issued for a planned search of the premises, which took place at midnight.

A man with a local address was arrested, and is currently being detained in Kilkenny Garda Station,under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act.