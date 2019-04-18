Large furniture among items dumped in one Co Kilkenny town

A double bed and sitting room furniture are among items dumped in Thomastown.

The finding’s been made on Sheephouse Lane between the Station Road & Leygan.

It’s not the first time for such activity in the area and the county council has been made aware.

Speaking from the scene to KCLR News Cllr Breda Gardner called on people to “please stop doing this, there is a facility in Dunmore where you can drop such items off”.

Cllr Gardner added “we love our environment and have to look after it.”

She also pleaded “please stop putting it in the environment that we live in … it’s an insult to all who’ve been working hard to clean up rubbish”.