Large transparent piggy bank moves to Carlow for Arts Festival

The 40th Carlow Arts Festival is officially underway.

Five days of festive fun sees a range of acts performing at numerous venues, 80% of them for free.

One of the more intriguing attractions this year is the community piggy bank that was set up at Visual last night. It takes up a three day residency at The Fairgreen Shopping Centre before moving to Carlow College on Friday evening.

The idea is that people can put money in but they can also take it out.