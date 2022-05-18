Last chance for TY students in Carlow and Kilkenny to sign up for free radio course

Today is the last chance for local Transition Year students to sign up for KCLR’s Media Week.

The free course is open to those in fourth-year of secondary school in Carlow or Kilkenny and designed to give firsthand experience of working in a radio station.

It’s all happening from the 23rd of May but you have to sign up today!

KCLR’s Programme Manager John Keane says if you’re interested in the media and radio then you need to sign up quick; “Places are strictly limited so if you want to learn all about radio, free of charge, then apply by email before 5pm today, Wednesday, with your name, age, your school and most importantly a contact number, and send it to [email protected], remember tell us a little bit about yourself and why you’re interested in radio, we’d love to hear from you, TY Media Week on KCLR: May 23rd to 27th”.