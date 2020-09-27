Last chance to cast your vote for Kilkenny DJ in Global Radio contest

This week is locals’ last chance to vote for Kilkenny DJ Mark Collins in an international radio competition.

Mark is in the top 5 of contenders to be crowned the Global RadioStar 2020.

He’s been whittled down from over 5,000 applicants worldwide to reach this stage of the contest.

He’s now calling on locals to help in a public vote which accounts for 20% of the judge’s final say on who will be the overall winner. You can visit Mark’s Facebook page where you can click on the link to vote!