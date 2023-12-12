You’ve one last chance to check out the Kilkenny Christmas Tree Festival.

117 creations by a variety of individuals and groupings are on display at St Canice’s Cathedral until this evening.

You can vote for your favourite and enjoy refreshments as well as the festive atmosphere.

Dean Stephen Farrell has been telling KCLR News “Any day that we get people through this Cathedral door who mightn’t otherwise come through it is a good day, that’s what we’re here for, this is Kilkenny’s Cathedral, we hope that everybody in Kilkenny feels a sense of ownership of it and a sense of belonging and if you’re someone who’s unsure about crossing the threshold of a church or a Cathedral, no better time to do it than when there’s 100 odd Christmas trees in here”.

He adds “You’re likely to encounter anyone and everyone, it’s been great over the past few days to see people meet their neighbours, meet their friends, say ‘oh, didn’t expect to see you here’, it’s what it’s all about, it’s raising money for some good causes as well and we are thrilled to see the people of Kilkenny in great number come in through the doors”.

Today (Tuesday) is the last viewing day and that runs from 10am to 6pm. More here.