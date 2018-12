Today’s the last chance for Carlovians to donate blood in 2018.

Carlow’s last clinic of the year in on until 3pm (SUN) at the Talbot Hotel.

There is one more chance in Kilkenny next Sunday the 30th of December at the Newpark Hotel between 11.30 and 3pm.

If you are well and healthy and have some time you’re asked to make a special effort to attend as more stocks than usual are needed at this time of year.