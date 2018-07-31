Last chance to share your thoughts on new waste management bye-laws for Carlow

New bye-laws to help Carlow county council tackle illegal dumping could come into effect by October.

Today is the last chance for people to make submissions to the local authority on the plans which are due back before the county council in September.

Senior Engineer with the local authority Brian O’Donovan says the bye-laws are designed to ensure the council can maximise recycling and reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and incinerators.

They are also aimed at encouraging people to use authorised waste-collectors or authorised sites for collection of waste.