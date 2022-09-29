New animated film from Kilkenny’s Cartoon Saloon coming to Netflix soon

Fans of Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon won’t have long to wait for their latest offering.

A trailer for My Father’s Dragon, directed by Oscar-nominated director Nora Twomey has just been released on Netflix.

It will make its global Debut on the streaming service on November 11th.

The animation features well known voices like Chris O’Dowd, Leighton Meester and Whoopi Goldberg.

The film is inspired by the Ruth Stiles Gannett book of the same name.

My Father’s Dragon will have its world premiere at BFI London Film Festival on Saturday 8th October.

Director Nora Twomey says she can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world

“Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon & Mockingbird Pictures have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book. We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. When Netflix came onboard with this film, before we even had a script, it was to encourage us to make the best film we possibly could”