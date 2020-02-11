Latest Carlow millionaire yet to come forward

No-one has yet claimed a Lotto jackpot in Carlow worth nearly 3-million Euro over the weekend.

The National Lottery says a ticket sold in the county has won 2-point-8 million.

The lucky numbers to come out of the drum on Saturday night were 14, 20, 24, 38, 41 and 45 – The bonus number was 3.

A National Lottery spokesperson says the winner needs to keep the ticket secure, sign the back of it, and contact their head office as soon as possible.