Latest HIQA report shows the nursing homes in Carlow and Kilkenny that had recent visits were compliant with regulations

The health watchdog has released a series of reports into nursing homes – with 18 facilities found to be non-compliant within some regulations.

Five homes were found to be non-compliant in four or more regulations which could include staffing, infection control, fire precautions and resident care plans.

All non-compliant facilities must now demonstrate to the health watchdog how they intend to make improvements.

HIQA said of the 50 reports published more than half were found to be compliant with regulations in national standards – among these are Archersrath in Kilkenny & SignaCare Killerig.

