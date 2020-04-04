Latest on Covid-19: Confirmed Kilkenny Cases at 54 with Six in Carlow

The local diagnosed cases of Covid-19 have increased in Kilkenny to 54 and there are now six confirmed cases in Carlow.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 17 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. Of these, 15 deaths were in the east, one in the south and one in the west.

The patients were four women and 13 men. Of the total, 13 patients who died were reported to have underlying health conditions and the median age of the reported deaths is 77.

Deaths

There have now been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

New cases diagnosed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, Saturday 4th April.

There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. The HSE will now work to trace any contacts the patients may have had to help prevent further spread of the virus.

Nursing homes

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This week, the National Public Health Emergency Team made a range of recommendations to support the response in nursing homes and long-term residential facilities to COVID-19. This remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor the rate of infection within these environments and support the sector through this outbreak.

“The nationwide, collective effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 has been inspiring. We must keep up this effort, continue to protect the vulnerable in our society and ultimately flatten the curve.”

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 2nd April 2020 (4,014 cases), reveals: