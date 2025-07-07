Property prices have risen across both Carlow and Kilkenny over the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest MyHome Property Price Report.

Prices in Carlow have risen by €5,000 since April, while property prices in Kilkenny have risen by €3,750 according to the latest MyHome Property Price Report.

The report for Q2 2025, in association with Bank of Ireland, shows an annual asking price inflation of 7% nationally.

Speaking to KCLR News, Joanne Geary, Managing Director of MyHome, said that the market was moderating in response to demand and supply.

“The median asking price in both counties is now exactly the same, which is 250 thousand euro. But if I look back to the first three months of the year what we were seeing in Carlow was property prices and the rate of inflation falling back a bit. And the same in Kilkenny actually”