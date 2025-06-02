Shockwaves continue to be felt following yesterday evening’s shooting incident at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow, which occurred shortly after 6:15pm.

A white Irish man in his 20s was declared dead at the scene, and appears to have died from self-inflicted wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

A young girl was treated by paramedics at the scene for injuries, however it’s unclear how she was injured

The centre and its carpark were cordoned off overnight, and remain so this morning, though the area has now been declared safe by Gardaí and the Army Explosives Unit.

It’s understood that the Fairgreen Shopping Centre will not reopen today.

An update will be issued when cars parked within the cordon can be retrieved.

An incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station, with a Senior Investigating Officer appointed to lead the investigation. A Family Liaison Officer is providing support to the deceased’s family at this time.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have recorded footage of the incident not to share it on social media platforms or messaging apps, but instead to provide it directly to the investigating team.

Anyone present at Fairgreen Shopping Centre between approximately 6:00pm and 6:30pm yesterday is asked to contact the incident room at Carlow Garda Station.

An air ambulance attended the scene, but no one was taken to hospital following the incident.

The Taoiseach, Táinaiste and Justice Minister have all issued statments, outlining their shock and sadness, and they called on anybody with information to contact Gardaí.

Carlow County Council have advised that they will be providing psycho-social supports for those affected by the incident yesterday.

HSE staff will be available to talk to members of the public from 1pm to 5pm today at County Buildings on the Athy Road.

Carlow resident Gemma Flood was in the vicinity at the time – she explains what she saw to KCLR News.

“Well, it was terrifying, my house is adjacent to the Fairgreen, so I would have heard all the sirens and the noises, I actually thought there might have been a car accident, then the people that were evacuated were on my road, I witnessed some of the staff they were shaking, people were hysterical, they were in a state of shock, and they couldn’t believe what was happening.”

Reporter Dayna Kearney was on the scene, and says the army was also called, though they have since left.

“It was believed that the man had some sort of device attached to him, so the army disposal unit came down to make sure that everything was safe, and they have now left. Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí have said that a comprehensive update will be given later on this morning.”

Meanwhile Carlow Kilkenny TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor expressed the sense of shock in Carlow this morning.

“This is something that we never want or expect to happen in our community, gun violence is very rare in Ireland, and my thoughts are with everybody affected, and the family of the young child that has been injured, I think it’s important to thank our Gardaí, our fire services, our ambulance services, our defense forces for their rapid response, and it is important now that we are mindful, and I am thinking of everybody today, this was just something that no one was expecting.”

Further updates will be provided throughout the morning and afternoon as they are received.