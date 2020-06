A deal has been reached to form the next government.

The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens have signed off on a programme for government in the last hour.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Michéal Martin and Eamon Ryan met this morning to finalise the deal.

The Fianna Fáil leader is set to become the Taoiseach until 2022 with Leo Varadkar to take over after him: