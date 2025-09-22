An updated primary school curriculum will be phased into schools from next year.

Language skills, Stem subjects and personal wellbeing will be among the key changes, while children will be encouraged to learn through play, inquiry and real-world experiences.

There are five curriculum specifications, with schools entitled to avail of focused supports in adopting one of the areas every year.

Education Minister Helen McEntee, says education around consent will be a big focus in the wellbeing specification – ”We’re not talking about consent from a sexual point of view, we are talking about how to say yes, how to say no to things in general. What it’s like to change your mind about something. It’s all age appropriate wellbeing.”