Learning’s online today for students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow

Students of one County Carlow school are moving their studies online today.

Borris Vocational was evacuated yesterday afternoon following reports of a fire in a classroom (see our original story here).

Students were sent home on health and safety grounds after what’s been described as a ‘small incident’ with the building not open to them today.

Instead, classes will continue online.

Meanwhile, students there and across Carlow and Kilkenny are due to get their Leaving Cert results today – more on that here