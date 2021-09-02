Borris Vocational School evacuated following reported fire; classes move online for Friday

Borris Vocational School had to be evacuated on Thursday following reports of a fire in the building.

KCLR understands an incident occurred in one of the classrooms, leading to the evacuation of students at the time.

Councillor Peter Chap Cleere is chairperson of the board of KCETB and outlined to KCLR what happened on Thursday.

“There was a small incident, a fire evacuation in the school but thank God all students are safe and well”, Cleere told KCLR news.

“The school made the decision early [Thursday] afternoon to close the school on health and safety grounds.

However, while the building is assessed and giving it a chance to “air out”, facilities put in place over previous lockdowns means school-work can continue uninterrupted.

“As a precautionary measure tomorrow to let the building air out, the decision was also made that all the classes will be online tomorrow (Friday), through the online classes or Microsoft Teams.”

“Students will be following their usual timetable online.”