KCLR News
Leaving Cert students will not go back into schools after Govt U-turn
The exam student's will instead work remotely
Schools will not reopen for leaving cert students next week after a major U-turn by the government tonight.
The pupils will continue to study remotely for the rest of the month, like other students.
Leaving cert students were due to resume classes in school for three days a week from next Monday.
But earlier today, teachers belonging to the ASTI were told by the union not to co-operate with the plans.