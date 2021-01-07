KCLR News

Leaving Cert students will not go back into schools after Govt U-turn

The exam student's will instead work remotely

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 07/01/2021

Schools will not reopen for leaving cert students next week after a major U-turn by the government tonight.

The pupils will continue to study remotely for the rest of the month, like other students.

Leaving cert students were due to resume classes in school for three days a week from next Monday.

But earlier today, teachers belonging to the ASTI were told by the union not to co-operate with the plans.

