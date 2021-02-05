Leaving Cert students still have to prepare to sit summer exams

A local teacher is warning leaving cert students that they still have to prepare to sit the state exams this summer.

Special schools are due to reopen next week but there’s been no indication when sixth years or the rest of the school kids will be going back to in-class teaching.

There have been many calls for this year’s exams to be called off, or for a choice to take predictive grades.

But Carl Lynch, from Revise.ie, says you still have work on the basis that the Minister says the written exams will take place.

