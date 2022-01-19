Leaving Cert students to protest in Carlow as they call for clarity on 2022 exam format

Secondary students are set to protest against a return to the traditional leaving cert format today.

They’re due to gather at points across the country, including Carlow Town, Wexford, Waterford and Dublin this afternoon.

A detailed consultation between the Department of Education and representatives bodies will take place tomorrow and a decision on the format of the exams is expected by the end of the week.

The Second Level Students Union want to see sixth years given the choice between predicted grades and written exams.

Marty Pawlak’s been telling KCLR News what they hope to achieve with today’s demonstrations:

“Well we’re asking for clarity really. That’s our number one priority but apart from that we’re asking for our voices to be taken into consideration”