Leaving Cert talks will continue with or without the ASTI

The Government says it’s prepared to go ahead with planning for the Leaving Cert, with or without the support of the ASTI.

The Irish Times reports under draft plans, all students would have the option to avail of calculated grades and complete written exams in June if they wished.

The ASTI pulled out of talks on the Leaving Cert after it said these plans were “unacceptable”.

However, the union says it had “constructive engagement” with the Education Minister yesterday.

Labour’s Education Spokesperson, Aodhán O’Ríordáin, says he doesn’t think it would be wise to press ahead without the ASTI;

“That could lead to an acrimonious situation. It’s difficult to see how it could succeed if one of the teaching unions is on the outside and not participating. So obviously we would much prefer if everyone was on board.”

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the students themselves must be the priority:

“My general view is that we must put students first. They have to be the number one priority. They’re going through a lot of anxiety, stress and strain right now. All parties involved must now do whatever we can to alleviate that stress.”