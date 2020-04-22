Leaving certs in Kilkenny and Carlow told to prepare for exams to start on July 29th

Leaving Cert students have been told to prepare to begin their exams on Wednesday, July 29th.

The Education Minister said last night this should be the date that sixth year students should aim for – but it will be confirmed in the next couple of weeks.

The state exams have been pushed back from their usual start date in June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister says there were many concerns over other proposals put forward for the Leaving Cert:

And he has promised to look at concerns raised over the cost of sitting the exams with many families under financial pressure.