Legendary broadcaster Johnny Barry will be laid to rest in Kilkenny today

Family and friends of the late Johnny Barry will say their final farewells today.

The legendary broadcaster passed away at his home in Kilkenny on Friday August 5th.

A pipe band led his funeral cortege through the city last night while a guard of honour was provided by Kilkenny Fire Service and Johnny’s friends and colleagues in KCLR.

Funeral Mass is at 11 o’clock this morning (Tuesday) in St Mary’s Cathedral in the city.

Johnny will be laid to rest in St Kieran’s Cemetery afterwards.

The funeral will be broadcast live on KCLR both on-air and online.

