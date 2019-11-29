Legendary guitarist ‘Clontarf Cowboy’ Philip Donnelly has died

Tributes are being paid to renowned guitarist Philip Donnelly who has died.

Known as the Clontarf Cowboy he gained international recognition working and recording with the likes of the Everly Brothers, Johnny Cash, John Prine and Donovan.

A good friend of KCLR he presented 2 series of The Full Circle which was nominated for a PPI Award for Best Innovation in 2012.

During the series he spoke with with a number of well known singer-songwriters including Mick Flannery, Mundy, Eleanor McEvoy, Declan O’Rourke and John Spillane.

In conversation with Sue Nunn as part of that series in 2012 he described how he had recorded an album with the great Johnny Cash….