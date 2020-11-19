Irish roads continue to be among the safest in Europe.

The latest figures from the European Commission show an average death rate across Europe of 52 fatalities per 1 million inhabitants in 2018 compared to Greece where the rate was 161 deaths per million residents.

Leinster and the Midlands recorded the lowest rate of road fatalities in Ireland in 2018 with 22 per one million inhabitants.

Grace Bolton of the European Commission says the EU’s “Vision Zero aims to reduce the number of deaths on the EU’s roads to almost zero by 2050 by focusing on vehicle safety, seatbelts and speed compliance, Vision Zero aims to cut in half the number of fatalities by 2030”.