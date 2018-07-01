Lengthy wait times for CCTV applications to be approved being criticised by Carlow councillor

The length of time it takes for community CCTV to be signed off on by the Garda Commissioner’s office is coming in for criticism locally.

It’s taken more than seven months for the security cameras for Tullow in Carlow to be given the go-ahead.

There have also been reports of other areas around the country finding it very difficult to get cameras because of what’s being called a “convoluted scheme.”

Councillor William Paton says the whole process should be made easier.