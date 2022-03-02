Lent’s underway and we’re being urged to consider more imaginative ways of embracing it this year

We’re being urged to consider more imaginative ways of embracing Lent this year.

Today is ash-Wednesday when Christians traditionally give up something like sweets, drink or cigarettes in advance of Easter.

Fr. Paddy Byrne, Parish Priest in Abbeyleix and surrounding parishes in Co. Laois, says that a digital detox or committing to a few minutes out from life each day can help us find our meaning and purpose in life.

And he says that Lent is still an important day in the religious calendar.

While KCLR presenters John Keane and Brian Redmond are giving up sweets and crisps, respectively, offering up what they would have spent in the forty days to local charities.

And those on local streets have been telling KCLR News that they’re mixed this year, some aiming to drop various habits, while others are suggesting that we more focus on doing something nice or kind.