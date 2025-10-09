“Let’s make this Christmas the most successful to date”.

That was the plea last night from the launch of the Kilkenny Lions annual festive fundraising campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2002 €900,000 has been raised for those in need locally through a range of activities including a schools concert and auction with KCLR & the Kilkenny People.

That event will see lots detailed in the local newspaper in the coming weeks with the Farm Show auction on the 27th of November and 4th of December, with general auctions to be carried in between on various programmes on our day-time schedule.

There are other associated events too that will roll out as part of the initiative.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was at the Newpark Hotel to meet some of those involved;