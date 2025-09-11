One of our most senior political representatives says abuse of politicians is ‘unacceptable’.

Leas-Cheann Comhairle and Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has blamed social media platforms for allowing such negative commentary towards elected members of Parliament with little-to-no sanctions.

It comes in the wake of threats to Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris and his family during the week .

Deputy McGuinness believes that more needs to be done as he’s outlined to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;