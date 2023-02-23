Lidl and Mr Price unveil revamped outlets in Kilkenny and Carlow

Two local retailers are revealing their revamped outlets today.

Lidl on Waterford Road in Loughboy, Kilkenny closed last August to expand its offering.

Shoppers have been through the doors today checking it out.

Store manager Darren Burke says there was great anticipation:

“Yeah, there was quite a rush, it was a lot of work to get to this point, and to finally see it come to fruition is absolutely fantastic,” said Darren.

“A lot of excitement around as well I think so it seemed to play out when it opened,” he added,

Meanwhile, Mr. Price relaunched its shop at Hanover Carlow at 10 am on Thursday.