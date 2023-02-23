KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Lidl and Mr Price unveil revamped outlets in Kilkenny and Carlow

Shoppers are heading through the doors today to check them out

Stephen Byrne 23/02/2023
Two local retailers are revealing their revamped outlets today.

Lidl on Waterford Road in Loughboy, Kilkenny closed last August to expand its offering.

Lidl Kilkenny (Edwina Grace/KCLR)
Shoppers have been through the doors today checking it out.

Store manager Darren Burke says there was great anticipation:

“Yeah, there was quite a rush, it was a lot of work to get to this point, and to finally see it come to fruition is absolutely fantastic,” said Darren.

“A lot of excitement around as well I think so it seemed to play out when it opened,” he added,

Meanwhile, Mr. Price relaunched its shop at Hanover Carlow at 10 am on Thursday.

Lidl Kilkenny (Edwina Grace/KCLR)
