Lights, Camera, Action: filming for TV series underway in Kilkenny

Excitement’s building locally with filming for a TV series underway in Kilkenny.

Zuni Restaurant reopens this (Wednesday) morning having been used as a location spot on Monday and Tuesday.

And today it’s lights, camera, action on the grounds of County Hall from about 8am.

Due to this there’s no access to the building via the John Street entrance between 7am and 2pm, instead you’re advised to use the Maudlin Street entry point.

It means too that there’s no parking on the John Street side of the building during filming including no access to electric vehicle charging points.

However, any visitor to County Hall with impaired mobility will be accommodated through the John Street entrance during the filming – there may be a short wait while filming is in progress, but this will be kept to a minimum.