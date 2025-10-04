Over a thousand people availed of a free daily mini-bus service that was trialled in a less explored area of Kilkenny.

The summer offering of the Lingaun Loop allowed locals and visitors to delve deep into the county’s south western sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today sees its last outings with many expected to gather as it pulls up at its last stop in Tullahought at 5pm.

Independent transport consultant Brendan Finn has been carrying out research on behalf of those behind the project, Kilkenny Leader Partnership and Local Link, and he sums out the key findings;