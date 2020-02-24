Link road to motorway closed in Kilkenny following fatal crash

A man has died following a serious crash at on the link road to the M9 motorway in Kilkenny.

It happened at Templemartin at about 8.45pm on Sunday night and involved a motorbike and a car.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the occupants of the car were taken to hospital – their injuries are not life-threatening.

As a result of the crash Junction 8 Kilkenny city has been closed to all traffic – north and southbound.

Gardaí say any traffic for Kilkenny should exit at Junction 7 Paulstown or Junction 9 Danesfort.

The link road is also closed at roundabout on Hebron Road on the Ring Road in Kilkenny City.

A team of investigators are due in the next hour to examine the scene and the road is likely to remain closed for a few hours yet.