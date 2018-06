https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/here-comes-the-sun-kclr-live-visits-inistioge

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin takes a trip out to Inistioge to meet villagers ahead of the arrival of the Entente Florale judges this July.

She met lots of locals including Adrian Codd who joined her for a walk along the banks of the River Nore.