LISTEN: Leaving Cert totting error preventing Kilkenny student from being only girl in the country to get 8 H1’s this year

While one student has had her Leaving Cert marks upgraded this week, it’s now emerged a Kilkenny student is facing a similar battle with the State Examinations Commission.

Were it not for another ‘totting error’ like in the case of Rebecca Carter, former Presentation Kilkenny student, Edwina Aylward would have been the only girl in the entire country to have gotten 8 H1s in her Leaving Cert this year.

However, her former principal Shane Hallahan says while the error has been acknowledged, they’ve been told it won’t be corrected until mid-October.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mr Hallahan says it’s hugely disappointing.

